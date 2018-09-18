Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: Kunnukara, Kuthiyathode seek route to redemption

In the devastating floods, 256 houses were completely damaged while 925 houses suffered partial damage.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:53 AM

Aerial photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | PTI).

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kunnukara panchayat is among the worst-hit areas in the floods in Ernakulam. Kuthiyathode ward under the panchayat also witnessed casualties. Six people died here after an old building of the St Xavier’s church collapsed. In the devastating floods, 256 houses were completely damaged while 925 houses suffered partial damage. Nearly 500 cows and another 2,000 cattle, died in the devastating floods.

“We have completed the assessment of the total losses,” Kunnukara panchayat president Francis Tharayil told Express. “Paddy fields to the tune of 200 hectares, vegetable cultivation in nearly 500 hectares, 2,000 coconut trees, more than 2,000 nutmeg trees and other crops were damaged. Nearly 72 km of roads in Kunnukara is now in a dilapidated condition,” he said. The total financial loss in Kunnukara panchayat comes to Rs 1,000 crore.

The panchayat is also looking forward to financial assistance from the government for the families of those who lost their lives in the church building collapse. “It is one month now after the flood fury hit us hard. Now, it is time for revamp. As a first step, we will launch paddy cultivation,  Then, the panchayat will prepare a list and will prioritise projects that are part of rebuilding efforts,” said Francis.

