Kerala floods one month after: Manappuram on road to recovery

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

ALUVA: The damaged lampposts, crumpled sheets on the roof of the temple and the broken ghats are the only remainders of the punishing floodwater that swept in from the Periyar and washed away everything in its wake.

However, the speed with which the rebuilding work is being carried out at Aluva Manappuram shows how resilient humans are.

According to D Jayakumar, administrative officer-in charge, Aluva Mahadeva Temple, the losses run into crores of rupees. “When the water rose in the river and started breaching the banks, we shifted all the oil cans and other documents to the first floor. This was done keeping in mind the level to which the water rose in the previous years. But we were wrong and all documents along with oil can, besides provisions in the kitchen were destroyed,” he said.

Sand bar appears in Periyar

The Periyar saw a sudden drop in the water level, bringing into view a sand bar in the middle. “People could actually walk across the river on foot. However, water level rose and the sand bar disappeared after the Irrigation Department closed the shutters of Purapallikavu regulator to prevent the entrance of salt water into river,” said Jayakumar.