Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: School arts fest to be held on shoestring budget in Alappuzha in December

The arts festival manual has been revised as part of cost-cutting in the wake of floods.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state school arts festival will be held in Alappuzha in December this year, Education Minister C Raveendranath has said. The decision to hold the festival in a low key manner was taken after a high-level arts fest manual committee meeting held here on Monday. According to the Minister’s statement, the special school arts festival will be held at the end of October in Kollam while the state science fest will be held in Kannur in December.

It has also been decided to conduct the state sports meet in Thiruvananthapuram in October. The dates of the festivals will be decided on Tuesday in a Quality Improvement Programme meet to be held at DPI.
Raveendranath said there will not be any celebration and hence the inaugural and closing ceremonies will be cancelled.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given an in-principle approval to conduct the fest as the students should not miss out the grace marks. All the 231 items in Kalolsavam will be included this time too.
We will provide ample opportunity for the students to sharpen their talents. The awarding of grace marks is essential for the students as it will reflect in the results. However, the presentation of the events will be low-key”,  Raveendranath told reporters.    

The arts festival manual has been revised as part of cost-cutting in the wake of floods. According to the revised manual, the festivals will be held only on a shoestring budget. For the sports festival, the honorarium for the physical education teachers has been cancelled following the request made by the representatives of physical, education teachers. No decorative venues will be constructed. The authorities have also decided not to extend the competitions till night.  

The catering work has been given to Kudumabsree workers as has been decided earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State school arts festival Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo