Kerala floods one month after: School arts fest to be held on shoestring budget in Alappuzha in December

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state school arts festival will be held in Alappuzha in December this year, Education Minister C Raveendranath has said. The decision to hold the festival in a low key manner was taken after a high-level arts fest manual committee meeting held here on Monday. According to the Minister’s statement, the special school arts festival will be held at the end of October in Kollam while the state science fest will be held in Kannur in December.

It has also been decided to conduct the state sports meet in Thiruvananthapuram in October. The dates of the festivals will be decided on Tuesday in a Quality Improvement Programme meet to be held at DPI.

Raveendranath said there will not be any celebration and hence the inaugural and closing ceremonies will be cancelled.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given an in-principle approval to conduct the fest as the students should not miss out the grace marks. All the 231 items in Kalolsavam will be included this time too.

We will provide ample opportunity for the students to sharpen their talents. The awarding of grace marks is essential for the students as it will reflect in the results. However, the presentation of the events will be low-key”, Raveendranath told reporters.

The arts festival manual has been revised as part of cost-cutting in the wake of floods. According to the revised manual, the festivals will be held only on a shoestring budget. For the sports festival, the honorarium for the physical education teachers has been cancelled following the request made by the representatives of physical, education teachers. No decorative venues will be constructed. The authorities have also decided not to extend the competitions till night.

The catering work has been given to Kudumabsree workers as has been decided earlier.