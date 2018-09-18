Home States Kerala

The untouchables of Kerala's Kasargod

Caste discrimination is part of everyday life in Kerala's panchayats bordering Karnataka

Published: 18th September 2018 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Caste discrimination

Mankukutty T, wife Sundari and son Suresh T in Thottathumoola colony in Bellur panchayat. (Photo | ENS)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: For over four decades, Mankukutty T (60), a member of Moger Scheduled Caste community, had been working as a coconut and arecanut plucker for a 'pattar' - a term the workers use to describe the wealthy and landed Brahmins.

Every evening, Mankukutty would be at the landlord's courtyard to receive his daily wage. With cupped hands and stretched arms, he would be waiting.

"The 'pattar' used to stand at the wraparound of the house and drop the wage into my hands," said the Tulu-speaking Mankukutty.

The 'pattar' not only ensured he did not touch Mankukutty, but also made it a point to be seen not touching him. If the 'pattar' was not around, the woman of the house would place the money on the wraparound and step back. The coconut plucker would take the money and leave the courtyard.

This was not a practise of the bygone era. In Kasargod district's gram panchayats that border Karnataka, untouchability and caste discrimination is a part of everyday life.

"I still receive my wage like that," said Mankukutty, a resident of Thottathumoola colony in Bellur panchayat, just 40km from Kasargod town. But now there is a certain defiance in his voice and sounds unhappy about it. The other residents of the colony and neighbouring Posolige colony too have stopped working for the landlord.

"They realised the brutality of this discrimination when Manku's son Ravi was left to die when he was bitten by a snake while working for the pattar" said Jayan Kadakam, a local leader of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM.

Venom of untouchability

Last October, the landlord called Ravi to destroy a wasp nest in his property.

"It was getting dark and Ravi did not want to do that in the night. But the pattar insisted and offered Rs 1,000 for the job," said his friend Narayana Nayak (37), a rubber tapper.

When he was clearing the bushes under the tree, Ravi was bitten by the snake. The contractor, Damodaran, who was with Ravi immediately took him to the landlord's house and requested him to take Ravi to hospital.

"But the pattar refused to help. At that time, he had two vehicles in his courtyard," said Nayak. When Damodaran asked for water, he was directed to a tap outside the courtyard.

"No pattar in our area would have given their vehicle to transport my son to hospital. But at least they would have promptly arranged another car," said Sundari (42), Mankukutty's wife.

That the road cutting through the colony can be traversed only by SUV made diminished the chances of Ravi's survival. Residents carried him on the shoulders, and then shifted him to an autorickshaw and later to an SUV. He did not reach the hospital alive.

The entire colony turned against the landlord. But residents said that the practice of untouchability that took the life of Ravi runs deep across the border panchayats such as Enmakaje, Kumbadje, Bellur, Delampady, Karaduka, some parts of Badiadka, and Paivalige.

Saraswati T (59), who belongs to Maniyani community and is a native of Kumbadaje, said that they were not even allowed to touch the tulasi in their courtyard or draw water from the well.

Gruel in palm sheaths

For lunch, the workers said that they have to take dry sheaths of areca trees and go to their courtyard and keep it on the ground, upside down.

"The woman of the house will come and sprinkle some water and take the sheaths in. She will return with rice or gruel in it and place it outside the courtyard," said Mankukutty.

"If we choose to eat from there, we will have to purify the place where we sat with cow dung water before leaving," he said.

Nowadays, no one tells them to do this. "But they expect us to sprinkle the water. So we take the food to the fields and eat," he said.

A few landlords have built separate sheds, so that they can have food there.

Caste is the passport

During Navarati celebration, the labourers are invited by the upper-caste landlord as part of the ritual. "But we are served food separately," said Sundara Nayak (55), who rears the cattle of another Brahmin landlord.

Access depended on the castes or tribe of the people.

"Since I am from the Marathi community, I can go inside the house to bring out arecanuts and coconuts," said Nayak. "But even I cannot have access to the kitchen."

Apunjeri, who cuts grass for the cattle of a Brahmin landlord, said she could not even go to the courtyard. "After working till 6 pm, he would drop Rs 100 or Rs 200 into my hands depending on this whims," she said.

Rajeevi H (54), a resident of Posolige colony, said that she had access up to the verandah of the landlord. "But I can go only up to the courtyard," said her friend Bhavni T (44).

"They have to realise that they are big and rich people today because we work in their fields," says Rajeevi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Moger Moger caste SC community caste system Untouchables caste discrimination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju