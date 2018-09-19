AIYF activists protest against bishop accused of raping nun

By PTI

KOCHI: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, faced a protest by some AIYF activists when he came out of the crime branch office near here in a private car after being questioned by the Kerala police probing the case.

The group of All India Youth Federation activists,waiting outside the gate of the crime branch office at nearby Tripunithara, jumped in front of his car when he was escorted out by police.

Police removed the slogan shouting activists from the spot. The protesters continued shouting slogans even after the Bishop left the place.

The window glasses of the car in which the Bishop had been travelling were covered to evade camera. He had managed to evade media glare while reaching the crime branch office at 11 AM.

The Bishop, who has been accused of repeated rape and sexual assault by a nun, was grilled by Kerala police for seven hours Wednesday and the questioning will continue tomorrow, officials had said.

Mulakkal had recently stepped aside as the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation.

The nun has accused the senior Catholic priest of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016.

The clergyman has claimed allegations against him were a "cooked up story to wreak vengeance" for the actions taken by him on various complaints received against the nun.

Claiming innocence, the bishop has said the complaint was "nothing but a fictional story".