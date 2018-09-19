Home States Kerala

Heritage institute, museum to come up at Aranmula

PATHANAMTHITTA: Aranmula Heritage Trust will set up a heritage institute and museum at Aranmula soon. Chairman of the Institute of Heritage Studies Aranmula Velayudhan Nair and trustee of Aranmula Heritage Trust Ajayakumar Valluzhathil told reporters on Tuesday the broad objective of the institute and museum will be to protect and rejuvenate the heritage assets and sites, including Aranmula ‘Kannadi’, palliyodams (snake boats), mural paintings, sculptures and traditional Mannar brass vessels.

The institute will offer assistance for the protection of the damaged traditional heritage units not only in Aranmula but also nearby places, which faced challenges during the recent flood, they said. The institute will also organise national seminars, training workshops as part of the protection of the heritage products and assets, they said.

Kummanam to inaugurate 
Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan will inaugurate the heritage institute at a function at Aranmula Vijayananda Vidyapeedom at 10 am on September 28. Kummanam  will inaugurate the heritage museum at a ceremony by symbolically accepting the 139-year-old Umayattukara Palliyodam at Umayattukara near Chengannur on September 28.

Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian will be the chief guest at the ceremony. Director of the Centre for Heritage Studies T P Sankaran Nair, Aranmula Heritage Trust board member M V Sasibhushan and former director of National Museum of Natural History B Venugopal were present during the press meet.: 

