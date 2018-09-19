Kerala bar bribery case: LDF petition validated, says convenor A Vijayarghavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF convener A Vijayarghavan, one of the petitioners in the bar case, welcomed the verdict in the case. The verdict validates his petition seeking to continue the investigation into the bar case, he said. The Vigilance filed a report before the court giving a clean chit to Mani, saying there’s no evidence against Mani. “The petition was filed as the LDF convener seeking not to reject the case. The Vigilance should verify all aspects to find out the truth,” he said.

He claimed K M Mani was forced to quit after the historical struggle by the LDF.

He claimed when Mani left the UDF fold, the Left front took a bold stance making it clear there’s no situation to discuss anything related to Mani’s entry into the Left fold.