Kerala bar bribery case: New hurdle for KM Mani after Vigilance court raises bar on inquiry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 85, KM Mani seems to be destined to go through the mill once again. The Vigilance special court here on Tuesday discarded the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) report that gave the KC(M) supremo a clean chit in the bar bribery case and directed the petitioners, including former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, to seek government sanction for probing the sensational case that had sparked a political slugfest.

The court rebuffed the report filed by Vigilance SP K E Baiju of the Special Investigation Unit-I in March, which had been unable to find concrete evidence to prove that the former Finance Minister had accepted bribes to reopen around 400 bars that were closed by the UDF Government in 2014.