Kerala bar bribery case: Probe incomplete, says court

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corruption allegation against K M Mani was triggered by the Kerala State Bar Owners Association, and an FIR was registered based on the complaint of its working president Biju Ramesh. The corruption scandal soon became a political weapon, and following an adverse observation from the High Court, Mani had to step down.

Criticising the urgency shown by the VACB in closing the case, the court observed that prima facie there was evidence of bar owners pooling in money and therefore the case should be pursued further. The VACB contention was that evidence such as mobile phone locations and audio files provided by Ramesh could not be relied upon.The VACB had filed three reports - all of them absolving Mani of the crime.

The first report was filed during the UDF rule, while the next two were filed during the LDF reign. However, prominent figures such as VS, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan, BJP leader V Muraleedharan and Ramesh moved petitions requesting the court to order a fresh probe or take suo motu cognisance of the case.The court observed that the probe is incomplete and directed the petitioners to seek the government’s nod to reopen the case as the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act makes government nod mandatory for investigating public servants accused of corruption. The case has now been listed for hearing on December 10.