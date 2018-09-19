Home States Kerala

Kerala bar bribery case: Verdict reinforces people’s faith in legal system, says Biju Ramesh

The background was that 418 bars were closed in the state on March 31 that year after the government decided not to renew the licences.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Biju Ramesh, the Thiruvananthapuram-based hotelier and businessman who blew the lid on the bar bribery scam in 2014, on Tuesday said he was happy the Vigilance Special Court was convinced of former Finance Minister K M Mani’s involvement in the crime. Reacting to Tuesday’s court verdict, he said the court has reinforced the people’s faith in the system. 

“There was an impression that any injustice or wrongdoing can be done in the name of politics. The verdict shows we can overcome corruption,” Biju, who was president of Kerala Bar Hotels Association at the time, said. Biju had dropped a political bombshell on the evening of October 31, 2014, claiming Mani had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 crore, but settled for Rs 1 crore for reopening bars. 

The background was that 418 bars were closed in the state on March 31 that year after the government decided not to renew the licences. In just over a year, Mani, under severe pressure, was forced to step down as Finance Minister. Biju had then trained his guns on the then Excise Minister K Babu who subsequently lost the elections. 

Biju pointed out the UDF Government had replaced the special prosecutor with an officer who, he alleged, argued in Mani’s favour. “Even the court was convinced of Mani’s involvement. I see the court verdict as a gift to the people,” he said. The Vigilance had failed to present many pieces of evidence in court, a fact that was pointed out by the court, he said. “Vigilance officials tried to protect the accused and the court pointed out that too. There were many lapses on the part of the officers,” he said. In the 2016 Assembly elections, Biju Ramesh had contested on an AIADMK card in Thiruvananthapuram, but ended up fourth with 5,762 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bar bribery case KM Mani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju