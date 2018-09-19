Kerala floods one month after: Chalakudy bouncing back with renewed vigour

Home States Kerala

A visit to the Chalakudy market reveals the fast pace at which business is returning to normal.

Damaged items piled up at Chalakudy Government Hospital | RAMEES M A

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

CHALAKUDY: Not too long ago, streets were the sorrow of Chalakudy. But the people here have bounced back. Be it the worst-hit Chalakudy market or the Taluk hospital, that lay submerged in the floods, major centres have left the wounds behind. A visit to the Chalakudy market reveals the fast pace at which business is returning to normal. As per primary statistics, the market incurred a loss of around Rs 300 crore.

Rice wholesaler A K Davis said the water rose up to 10 feet, damaging sacks of rice. On a normal day, he does a minimum business of Rs 50,000. “Business is dull now, but we are hoping for the best,” he said.The investors of Thekkedath Traders, dealing in spices, too are on the lookout for brighter days.“Having lost all the stock, we are struggling to get new orders as major business centres like Kalady and Aluva are yet to pick up pace,” said Jose, one of the partners.

The flood-hit merchants are resting their hopes on special packages from the state government to develop the market. At the Taluk hospital, medicines worth Rs 1.15 crore were damaged in the floods and the OP unit and administrative block were submerged. But the hospital started functioning pretty quickly with an OP unit and an emergency lab. Patients requiring immediate attention are being admitted to the available space. Hospital superintendent M G Sivadasan said, “The hospital recovered from the flood-fury within days and started 75 per cent of its operations.”

