Kerala floods one month after: Demand for ‘flood-resilient’ upland properties on the rise

If earlier ‘water frontage’ was an effective marketing hook to entice a prospective buyer, now real estate developers are pushing their properties with a ‘flood-resilient’ tagline.

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Image for representational purpose only.

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In the post-flood scenario, the real estate sector is witnessing a demand for upland properties and those located away from swollen rivers that diverted their course and caused widespread damage. If earlier ‘water frontage’ was an effective marketing hook to entice a prospective buyer, now real estate developers are pushing their properties with a ‘flood-resilient’ tagline in districts that were ravaged by the floods.

“The sector is limping back to normal. It is quite natural that buyers would prefer places not affected by the floods. This has not reflected on prices as sales are low,” said Kerala Realtors Association president Abjo Joy. “In Ernakulam, sales are just picking up. Properties in places like Vyttila, Kadavanthra, Panampilly Nagar, Kakkanad and Tripunithura are getting more enquiries.”

August saw a big drop in land sales. 
The total number of documents registered saw a drop from 74,413 in July to 52,419 in August. 
The Registration Department’s revenue dipped from `263.23 crore to `203.96 crore.The figures for September show an upward trend. The number of documents and revenue by mid-September stood at 34,324 and Rs 134.12 crore, respectively.Realtors such as Joy said the increase does not reflect the reality as the registrations being done now were those fixed months ago or a carry-over from August.

In Alappuzha, several financially sound families living in low-lying Kuttanad are considering the option of moving to uplands, said Alappuzha district panchayat president G Venugopal. “They are looking for elevated areas in Changanassery and Kottayam as Alappuzha’s population density is high.”Biju Kurian, a realtor based at Kattapana in Idukki, said demand is high for properties in Vallakkadavu, Nariyampara and Kanchiyar, areas not affected by landslides or dam waters.

