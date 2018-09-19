Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: Kalady bracing up for drought

A month after the floods, Kalady residents are also worried about the quality of soil in agricultural lands.

Published: 19th September 2018

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KALADY: A bustling tourist spot, both spiritual and recreational, the town wears a tired and forlorn look. Its people are slowly picking up their lives disrupted brutally by floodwater that raced in from the Periyar. People here, however, are bracing up for another natural calamity - drought. They fear the manner in which the water level in the wells along the riverbanks has gone down is a harbinger of troubled times.
Kalady panchayat vice-president Wallace Paul said water is being supplied in tankers to nearly all the affected wards.

“The wells in the most-affected wards are being cleaned but it has come to our notice the water level has gone down. Come summer, we fear the panchayat will have to take up transporting potable water on a daily basis,” he said. In the past one month, the panchayat has achieved a lot.

“We have been able to clean up all the waste,” said Wallace.
Initially, the waste was being taken to the Brahmapuram Waste Treatment plant. But after the district administration stopped collecting waste there, they turned to FACT. “We had to pay Rs 1,800 per tonne to the company to get the waste disposed of. All waste has been removed and the threat of any disease spreading as a result of the garbage has been neutralised,” he said.

The students of Rajagiri College are in the process of testing wells in the affected areas. 
“People are concerned about the quality of water in wells. We have received around 84 applications. We will conduct a survey and test the water quality. The wells will be cleaned by an external agency,” said the student surveyors. 

Kalady residents are also worried about the quality of soil in agricultural lands.
“The river has dumped soil one metre deep in various places. The plants here have dried out at an alarming rate. People fear the soil acidity might have increased. We are planning to test the soil quality and take remedial steps,” Wallace said. He said the panchayat is planning to auction off the clayey soil that got deposited in various ghats and use the proceeds to help in rebuilding activities.

