Kerala floods one month after: Kuranchery natives struggle to shake off landslide reality

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

KURANCHERY: A month after an unprecedented landslide took the lives of 19 people, Kuranchery is yet to recover from the trail of destruction. Uncertainty looms large over the lives of people in the village near Wadakkanchery. If anything, they are struggling to accept the reality. Saji P V and friends are trying to figure out what to do with the ice-cream shop he was running at the foot of the hill where the landslide occurred on August 16. Saji lost his house completely and has been staying in a rented house arranged by the Thekkekara panchayat.

Seemingly occupied by thoughts on the life ahead, he said, “What to say, just look around.”

It is the loud noise and the huge volume of earth, rocks and trees that people remember. The onslaught washed away three families and many houses. Sijo K M, who returned from the Gulf after the landslide, is struggling to put everything back together. His parents were saved, but lost his house. Currently residing in a rented house, Sijo is clueless about the future.

“We lost everything in the landslide. Though the panchayat authorities helped us get a temporary accommodation, we are yet to get an LPG cylinder. Despite submitting all relevant documents, the service company is hesitant to give us a cylinder, at least, without subsidy,” he said. Unfortunately, the Kuranchery natives who lost everything in the landslide are yet to get the Rs 10,000 promised for the flood-affected people.

The survivors are related to those who lost their lives, having lived like a family. Mohanan’s shop was a favourite in Kuranchery. People are yet to come to terms with the reality that the entire family, comprising his wife and two sons, has been wiped out. At the same time, those who moved out of the area after the massive landslide are scared to return. “It is the first such incident here. We want to know the reason behind it and about the possibility of a repeat,” said a local resident.