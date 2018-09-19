Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: Making a slow, painful recovery 

In the landslide which struck on August 16, Akhila lost six members of her family and a friend of her brother who was staying overnight at their house.

Published: 19th September 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Akhila vividly remembers every detail of the landslide which struck on August 16, causing her great emotional and physical trauma. A month later, she is still undergoing multiple surgeries in a private hospital in Coimbatore. Two families lost 10 members at the landslide in Aluvassery, near Cheramthodu near Nenmara. Akhila lost six members of her family and a friend of her brother who was staying overnight at their house. “The incident occurred in the early hours,” Akhila told Express from her hospital bed in Coimbatore. 

“Everyone was in the house. Before we knew what was happening, rocks and mud came rolling down and washed away our house.” The huge root of a tree was pressed against her face and blocked some huge object. Her legs were in excruciating pain as boulders and mud cascaded down. “When I was first taken to a hospital in Nenmara, mud had to be removed from my nostrils and ears,” she said. 

Her bones had been smashed. A rod was inserted into the right thigh, but it got infected and has been replaced. There were also fractures on the right lower leg and on one knee. Her husband Sugathan, a goldsmith in Kuthanur, has been unable to go to work for the past one month as he has to care for his unwell and aged parents. “Akhila and her sister Amitha were the only survivors in their house. Before our marriage seven months ago, Akhila worked as an accountant in a textile firm in Kozhikode. After our marriage, the job was given to Amitha. But now, we do not have a house. If they could get a small government job, it would save our family.”  

Helping them back on their feet
The government has sanctioned Rs 7 lakh for treatment. “The hospital room rent comes to `1.10 lakh per month. It will take another month or two for her to get discharged,” he laments. Chittur tahsildar V K Rema noted three families, including that of Akhila and of the late Unnikrishnan who lost three members, were given `4 lakh each.  With regard to the compensation for the deaths of a 28-day-old and 3.5-year-old, the government order is awaited. 

