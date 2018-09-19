Kerala floods one month after: Poringalkuthu reservoir filled to the brim

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

CHALAKUDY: A ride upstream along the banks of Chalakudy river, winding up beside the Poringalkuthu reservoir, unravels spine-chilling reminders of the massive floods that swallowed almost everything in its path. Downstream, the Chalakudy town is dusting itself up to begin life anew. So how hard will ‘Chalakudiates’ living on both sides of the river be hit should the skies open up again during the impending Northeast monsoon.

While the state government has initiated measures to mitigate the impact of possible floods in the future, ‘flood data’ - like the quantity of water that flashed through the river - offer little cheer. KSEB officers say the Poringalkuthu reservoir - built across the Chalakudy river in 1957 and generating 52 MW hydel powder - can carry only 32 MCM of water.

Significantly, the dam receives floodwater from six dams - including Parambikulam which has 500 MCM capacity, upper and lower Sholayar, Thunakadavu and Karappara. Even the Tamil Nadu-run reservoirs draw water daily from reservoirs like Parambikulam to their region. During floods, all these reservoirs discharge excess water into Poringalkuthu as all these dams were built to that end. In the latest floods, around 720 MCM water flowed into the 32 MCM Poringalkuthu reservoir in just 46 hours.

As a result, the small dam overflowed after receiving water at least four metres more than the full reservoir capacity of 424 metres. The surge damaged motors set up atop the dam to operate seven shutters which have not been closed over the past 91 days. Copious rain had filled up the dam as early as June. “Minimising the impact of possible floods by enhancing the capacity of the Poringalkuthu dam is also riddled with challenges,” said N T Job, executive engineer, KSEB.

The six dams above the catchment area of Poringalkuthu currently have water filled up to 99 per cent of their storage. People living on the banks of the Chalakudy river are not any safer than they were pre-floods if the catchment areas witness another huge spell of rain.

The main source of water for Athirapilly waterfalls and potable water projects downstream, Poringalkuthu reservoir generates 52 MW power during peak period. Its power generation wing has now suffered a loss of around Rs 10.5 crore and the dam safety wing Rs 7 crore. Power generation has been cut down to 16 MW and it will take at least three months to resume full-fledged generation from the unit as KSEB has to bring people from China to repair its turbines.

Accumulation of silt reduces storage capacity

The dam is believed to have lost around 50 per cent of its storage capacity with silt having accumulated in the reservoir. A 1993 Central Water Commission study had confirmed around 25 per cent of the total storage capacity of the dam is accumulated silt. For desilting, the reservoir has to be closed for a few months and this would leave the famed Athirapilly and Vazhachal waterfalls gasping. Potable water projects downstream of Chalakudy river, which also irrigates vast tracts of lands, too stand to be affected.