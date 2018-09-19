Kerala nun rape case: Allegations made up for revenge, alleges Bishop Franco Mulakkal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun, on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that there was no mention of “forceful sexual intercourse” in the nun’s first statement to the police. In his anticipatory bail plea, the bishop alleged that the nun claimed there was “forced sex” only in her subsequent statement. The complaint is nothing but fiction and part of a vicious campaign to bring down the petitioner who is holding a very high post in the congregation, he said. “The complainant was not an ordinary nun as she held the highest post in the congregation as the superior general for nine years. The allegations made by her were wholly concocted and cooked up only to wreak vengeance for the actions taken against her,” said the bail petition.

The nun, who a filed complaint before the Kuruvilangad police station, alleged that on May 5, 2014, and May 6, 2016, she was raped by the bishop several times in a room attached to St Francis Mission Home in Kuruvilangad. The bail plea said the nun was the superior general of Missionaries of Jesus from 2004 to 2013. She was assigned as the mother superior and was posted at the Mission Home and was also Kerala in-charge till 2017.

According to the bishop, in November 2016, a woman approached the superior general in Jalandhar and orally complained that the nun was having an illicit affair with her husband and wanted the congregation to take action. Later, she sent an e-mail with attachments to the superior general. She also handed over copies of chat messages and a photograph of the nun’s sister, which were retrieved from her husband’s phone. Based on the complaint, an inquiry was held and the nun was removed from her post as Kerala in-charge. After another complaint, she was transferred to St Clare’s Home, Pariyaram. However, she hasn’t reported for duty till date.

The bishop said the nun was under the belief he was instrumental in taking action against her. So, she wants to bring him down at any cost. The nun and her family allegedly warned the bishop of dire consequences if he continues to take adverse action against her. There were threats that he will be manhandled if he visits Kerala. A complaint was registered by the Kuruvilangad police. It was only after that the nun filed a false complaint against the bishop, the petition stated.

Nun’s sister refutes the allegations

Kochi: The nun’s sister, who has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike since Monday, refuted the allegations levelled by Bishop Franco Mulakkal. She said such statements were aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the victim and to escape punishment. The bishop had alleged that the nun was falsely implicating him as he had initiated action against her on a complaint he received regarding her illicit affair. But the nun’s sister said these were concocted allegations. “There has been no such relations in the family. The bishop is making wild allegations. If he had received a complaint, why did he delay action?” she wondered.