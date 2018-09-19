Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape case: High Court adjourns Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail petition

Though an urgent pre-arrest bail plea was filed, the petitioner’s counsel did not press for an interim order directing the police not to arrest the petitioner.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned the anticipatory bail-plea hearing of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the accused in the nun rape case, to September 25.When the bail plea came up for hearing before the court, bishop’s counsel P Vijayabhanu sought to adjourn the case while the state government asked for time to get instruction from the investigating officer. Considering the plea, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan adjourned the case.

Though an urgent pre-arrest bail plea was filed, the petitioner’s counsel did not press for an interim order directing the police not to arrest the petitioner. The police have issued a notice to the bishop asking him to appear for interrogation on Wednesday. 

Nun’s a fictional story, Bishop Mulakkal tells court
Bishop Franco Mulakkal submitted on Tuesday before the High Court there was no mention of “forceful sexual intercourse” in the nun’s first statement. In his anticipatory bail plea, the bishop alleged that later the nun in her statement under 164 of CrPC claimed that there was also forced sex. The nun’s complaint was nothing but a fictional story and part of a vicious programme to bring down the petitioner who is holding a very high post in the congregation. 

