Kerala nun rape case: Interrogation of Bishop Franco begins

KOCHI: The interrogation of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, has commenced at Tripunithura, near here. The Bishop, who came to Kerala after the investigation team served a notice directing him to appear for interrogation on Wednesday, arrived by 11 am at the office of Crime Branch SP.

A team comprises by IG Vijay Sakhare, Kottayam SP Harisankar and investigation officer Vaikom DySP K Subash is conducting the questioning. A lengthy questionnaire has been prepared by the sleuths.

Earlier, the questioning was scheduled to be conducted in the office of Vaikom DySP. However, the venue was shifted to the high-tech interrogation room in Tripunithura CB office, considering security reasons. The decision was taken in a meeting held by Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare and Kottayam SP Harisankar on Tuesday night.

In a police complaint, the nun had alleged that she has been raped and sexually exploited 14-times by the bishop since May 2014.

However, on Tuesday bishop moved the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail, claiming that the allegations were “wholly concocted and cooked up, only to wreak vengeance.”

Meanwhile, a protest by a section of nuns continues in Kochi seeking the arrest of the bishop. The protesters took out a march to Kochi Range IG Office on Wednesday.