Kerala nun rape case: Nuns' protest garners more support

KOCHI: The 11-day-old nuns’ protest at High Court Junction demanding the arrest of former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal has grown in stature as a movement with supporters from across the state thronging the venue. Many, including artists and people from film collectives, turned up expressing solidarity with the protest on Tuesday. The Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council declared they will continue with the protest state wide until justice is served to the victim.

“There are indications the arrest is not imminent. But we won’t back down. We will strengthen the protest. Truth cannot be undermined. Justice will be delivered in the end,” said action council coordinator Fr Augustine Vattoli.

Joining the indefinite hunger strike of the sister of the victim, Hari Priya, a member of the AICC, said she will also continue the strike in order to support their protest. On Monday, social activist P Geetha joined the hunger strike announcing her solidarity with the protest. Shibu Baby John, the former Labour Minister, said such cases of rape must never come up in future. Sisters protesting on the streets is not a good sight to watch and the police must act accordingly in the case.