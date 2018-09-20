Kerala floods one month after: Only bricks, filth left in Panamaram homes

Jestin Abraham By

Express News Service

PANAMARAM: KS Sathar, 57, has been living in Panamaram in Wayanad for over three decades. A daily wage labourer, he has never experienced floods in his entire life and was taken aback when the Panamaram River overflowed, inundating the entire area. He was shattered when the gushing waters took away his home leaving just bricks and filth.

Sathar said the water entered his house on August 8. “The river was flowing furiously,” he told Express. “The water levels were rising.” He moved his wife and children to the house of a relative and went to a relief camp in Panamaram. “I stayed there for 18 days,” he said. But when he returned from the camp after the water receded, he was in for a shock. The whole structure was reduced to a pile of rubble. “Nothing was left other than bricks and filth. I don’t know what to do. I lost everything. This house was all I had in my lifetime. It is not just the house. But the entire household items – washing machine, beds, cots, fans, gas stove, fridge, television, everything,” he said.

The television and refrigerator can be seen among the debris. “There was more. But now it is under the ground. I have to use a JCB or so to clean all this now,” Sathar said. His wife is still in his relative’s house. He now lives in a shed which has been offered by TATA company for those who lost their houses in Wayanad.

Sathar has not received any aid from the government so far. “The officers from the village have come. Even the Central team visited the spot. They said they will help. But nothing so far has been done. I got a kit of essential goods when I left the relief camp, nothing more. It was announced the government will give an immediate relief fund of Rs 10,000. None of us in this area has received the amount,” he said.

Panamaram is one of the worst-affected areas in Wayanad. The entire area was inundated when the Panamaram river overflowed. Many people in the area suffered damage to their houses and almost all the families lost their household materials.

P Bijesh, 31, an autorickshaw driver in Panamaram, said nothing was left at his house when he returned. Though his house hadn’t suffered much damage, he has got nothing in his house. “We were given a bed and essential goods by others. We lost everything else,” he said.The people of the area are all looking up to the government to release the aid which will be a relief for all of them.