Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: State government all set to go for crowdfunding model

Going by the model now, individuals and organisations will be able to adopt certain regions or villages for reconstruction.

Published: 20th September 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Centre unlikely to heed Kerala’s plea to raise its borrowing limit to 4.5 per cent despite assessing the loss incurred due to floods to be more than Rs 40,000 crore, the state government is set to go for a crowdfunding model for resource mobilisation to rebuild Kerala. Going by the model now, individuals and organisations will be able to adopt certain regions or villages for reconstruction.

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday gave its nod to the preliminary report put forward by consultancy firm KPMG and decided to set up a mission to implement the project. Primarily targeting NRIs, the model aims to raise funds and accept sponsorships from individuals, organisations and other establishments. ighly placed sources said the original proposal for crowdfunding came from the state’s Finance Department. So far, the support from the Centre has only been around `1,000 crore.          

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala rebuilding borrowing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina