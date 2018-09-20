Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal arrives for interrogation in Tripunithura

Though the bishop had left for Kerala from Jalandhar on Monday, the police did not divulge his whereabouts even as they waited at the CB office.

Published: 20th September 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal arriving at the Crime Branch Office in Tripunithura amidst tight security on Wednesday | Albin Mathew

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a day of intense suspense and drama as Bishop Franco Mulakkal arrived for questioning, accompanied by two priests and a relative, at Tripunithura, a last-minute change from the earlier plan to report at Kottayam.

There was no clue whatsoever on when the bishop will appear before the investigation team, keeping the media crowd clueless till the bishop’s car entered the CB office premises at Tripunithura by 11 am. Though the bishop had left for Kerala from Jalandhar on Monday, the police did not divulge his whereabouts even as they waited at the CB office.

The bishop reached the state on Tuesday and was at Muringoor. He visited his brother’s residence in Thrissur also, according to sources. From there he came to Tripunithura on Wednesday morning. He reached Karingachira and from there reached Hill Palace police station via Market Road, according to the police officers.

According to the officers, the bishop changed his car on the way and reached the office in a car owned by a logistics firm based in Irumbanam. Two lawyers also accompanied the bishop. The police have provided tight security and all assistance to the bishop to shield his face away from the cameras of media persons.
Earlier, there were reports the interrogation of the bishop would be held in Vaikom or hi-tech interrogation room in Ettumanoor police station. Surprisingly, the venue was shifted to Tripunithura in the last minute.

There were speculations even the investigation officer, Vaikom DySP, was kept in the dark about the decision. The Vaikom DySP was at his office in Vaikom since 8 am on Wednesday and from there he left for Tripunithura. However, the police officers said the top cops communicated this matter to the bishop.
Meanwhile, the investigation team maintained the arrest of the bishop would be recorded on Thursday and he would be produced before the court after conducting the medical examinations.

Arrives on Tuesday

Bishop Franco Mulakkal reached the state on Tuesday and was at Muringoor. He visited his brother’s residence in Thrissur also.

From there he came to Tripunithura on Wednesday morning.

The cops said he changed his car on his way to the Crime Branch office at Tripunithura and reached the office in a car owned by a logistics firm based in Irumbanam.

The interrogation venue was shifted to Tripunithura at the last minute. There were speculations even the investigation officer, Vaikom DySP, was kept in the dark about the decision.

