Kerala nun rape case: MLA PC George withdraws petition against NCW notice

By Express News Service

KOCHI: PC George MLA on Wednesday withdrew a petition he had filed before the High Court challenging the notice issued by National Commission for Women (NCW) that asked him to appear before it in New Delhi on September 20.

The commission had summoned George following his adverse remarks against the nun allegedly sexually abused by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. George’s counsel withdrew the petition after the court declined to interfere in the case.

George submitted he did not make any defamatory statement against the victim, her family members or the community. Rather, he expressed a genuine doubt in the petitioner’s mind, which did not harm anybody’s feeling.

He submitted the Women’s Commission notice was served on September 17, before he could submit an explanation and without hearing him. Besides, the period was too short to travel to New Delhi.