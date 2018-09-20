Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape case: MLA PC George withdraws petition against NCW notice

The commission had summoned George following his adverse remarks against the nun allegedly sexually abused by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Published: 20th September 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: PC George MLA on Wednesday withdrew a petition he had filed before the High Court challenging the notice issued by National Commission for Women (NCW) that asked him to appear before it in New Delhi on September 20.

The commission had summoned George following his adverse remarks against the nun allegedly sexually abused by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. George’s counsel withdrew the petition after the court declined to interfere in the case.

George submitted he did not make any defamatory statement against the victim, her family members or the community. Rather, he expressed a genuine doubt in the petitioner’s mind, which did not harm anybody’s feeling. 

He submitted the Women’s Commission notice was served on September 17, before he could submit an explanation and without hearing him. Besides, the period was too short to travel to New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PC George kerala nun rape case National Commission for Women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina