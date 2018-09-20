Kerala nun rape case: Nun’s sister shifted to hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Wednesday, the 12th day of the protest launched by a group of nuns demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal – who is accused of sexually abusing a nun – the elder sister of the victim who was on an indefinite hunger protest was shifted to the hospital.

Earlier Stephen Mathew and Aloshy Joseph were hospitalised due to deteriorating health. The victim’s sister had launched the hunger protest on Monday. On Wednesday, a doctor checked her and advised shifting her to a hospital.

Meanwhile, an air of anxiety prevailed at Vanchi Square at High Court Junction on Wednesday morning as Bishop Franco appeared before the police for interrogation. At 11 am, leaders of Save Our Sisters Action Council and activists who assembled at the protest venue took out a march to the IG Office protesting against the delay in arresting Franco. Actor-turned-director Joy Mathew inaugurated the march. Activists C R Neelakantan, Fr Augustine Vattoli, and advocate Bhadra led the march.

Victim under stress

Sr Anupama, one of the nuns participating in the protest, told reporters the victim nun was under severe mental stress due to the threat she faced and the hostile attitude of the church.

“She feels insecure. The convent authorities are hostile. Some people are spreading rumours questioning her morality. But we are determined to face any adversity. There are chances of evidence being destroyed. We have handed over all relevant evidence to the police. It is the public support that provides us hope and boosts our confidence,” she said.