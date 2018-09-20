National Commission for Women again summons Kerala MLA for using abusive language against nun 

Home States Kerala

George said he received the letter only on September 17 and would not be in a position to come to Delhi at such a short notice.

Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma . (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued fresh summons to Kerala MLA P C George, asking him to appear before it on October 4 for allegedly using abusive language against a nun who has accused a bishop of sexual assault.

The NCW had earlier asked George to appear before it today. However, George said he received the letter only on September 17 and would not be in a position to come to Delhi at such a short notice.

"I have a lot of engagements as a MLA including official engagements. Moreover, I am fully engaged with flood relief activities. Hence kindly adjourn the matter to another date by giving me sufficient time to reschedule my engagements," George said in a letter to NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

Sharma, in response, rescheduled the summoning date of George to October 4, saying he needs to give an explanation over use of alleged abusive language against the nun.

George, the lone Independent MLA in the Kerala Assembly, had asked the reason behind the nun not reporting the incident earlier while making objectionable remarks against her.

Terming the language used by the MLA as "deeply disturbing", Sharma had said the Commission seriously condemns "such objectionable and derogatory statements made by a person who occupies responsible position in the society".

Sharma had said she is "ashamed" that people occupying position of power were using such language.

In July this year, the nun filed a complaint with the Kottayam district police chief, alleging that Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal had raped her and had unnatural sex with her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.

The NCW chairperson said the nun was allegedly facing discrimination after levelling sexual assault charges and that she was not getting support from the church.

