Air services to be set up from Kochi port to Munnar, Alappuzha

Jijo Malayil By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could be a considerable boost to the tourism industry in the state, the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) is all set to invite an Expression of Interest from companies willing to set up helipads for facilitating air tourism to sites like Munnar and Alappuzha from its existing cruise liner docking facilities in Mattancherry and Ernakulam Wharf.

If this comes to fruition, tourists on-board cruise vessels docking at the Cochin Port, which is usually for less than a day, will have the option of covering all exotic places in the state in a day.