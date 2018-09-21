Home States Kerala

Franco Mulakkal arrest will be officially recorded today itself: Investigating officer

Though there have been reports earlier that the arrest was recorded at around 1.15 pm, the final announcement was delayed as police sought more clarification on some more points.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bishop Franco Mulakkal comes out of the Tripunithura Crime Branch Office. (Photo | File / EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After three days of interrogation and much drama, the arrest of Franco Mulakkal, the former bishop of Jalandhar diocese, who allegedly raped a nun, will be officially recorded on Friday, said Kottayam SP Hari Shankar, who is the investigation officer in the high-profile case.

"The arrest will be made today itself. The delay is due to the paperwork involved and tying all the loose ends," he told newsmen.

In a day of high twists and turns, police officers had confirmed to newsmen "off the record" that the arrest has been made only to be backtracked later.

Asked what was the grounds in which police was going ahead with the arrest, Hari Shankar said the police have found the allegation made by the nun has enough substance to proceed with the case.

It is likely that the announcement will be made before midnight, and the police will submit the former bishop for medical tests.

Following the announcement that arrest of Franco Mulakkal will be recorded on Friday itself, the nuns who have been staging a dharna and indefinite fast for the last 14 days at the High Court Junction, Ernakulam, and those who joined the strike expressing their solidarity, burst into a celebratory mood. However, they said they will continue their demand until the proper punishment is awarded to the former Jalandhar bishop.

Earlier on Thursday, the Vatican temporarily relieved Franco Bishop of his pastoral responsibilities, accepting his desire to step down.

Meanwhile, there was some confusion over the arrest after the CPM party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reiterating his statement that the nuns' strike as ill-motivated. However, senior ministers EP Jayarajan and Mercykutty Amma clarified the government's position saying that they are "with the victim".

