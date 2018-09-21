Kerala: After 3 days of quizzing, nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal to be arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After three days of interrogation and much drama, Franco Mulakkal, the former bishop of Jalandhar diocese, who allegedly raped a nun, is likely to be arrested on Friday.

Though there have been reports earlier that the arrest was recorded at around 1.15 pm, the final announcement was delayed as police sought more clarification on some more points. Also, it took more time to prepare the remand report. In the remand report, police have sought two days' custody of the former bishop.

Kottayam SP Hari Shankar said the arrest of the accused ex-Bishop is has not yet been recorded. However, police will be doing so anytime soon, he added.

Following the arrest of Franco Mulakkal, the nuns who have been staging a dharna and indefinite fast for the last 14 days at the High Court Junction, Ernakulam, and those who joined the strike expressing their solidarity, burst into a celebratory mood. However, they said they will continue their demand until the proper punishment is awarded to the former Jalandhar bishop.

Earlier on Thursday, the Vatican temporarily relieved Franco Bishop of his pastoral responsibilities, accepting his desire to step down.

Meanwhile, there was some confusion over the arrest after the CPM party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reiterating his statement that the nuns' strike as ill-motivated. However, senior ministers EP Jayarajan and Mercykutty Amma clarified the government's position saying that they are "with the victim".