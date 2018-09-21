Home States Kerala

Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry expels ex-office-bearers over financial irregularities

KCCI confirmed the expelling of its former office bearers in a press statement on Thursday.

Published: 21st September 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expelled its former director K N Marzook and additional secretary Sreenivasan after the former was arrested in connection with alleged financial irregularities last week. 

KCCI confirmed the expelling of its former office bearers in a press statement on Thursday. “The decision to expel the duo was taken unanimously in a meeting presided over by KCCI chairman Biju Ramesh. 
Marzook was arrested last week for duping a Thiruvananthapuram native by promising an apartment in Kerala Trade Centre,” said the KCCI statement.

Last week, Ernakulam Central Police arrested Marzook based on the complaint that he duped a Thiruvananthapuram native for Rs 49 lakhs by promising to allot him an apartment, worth Rs 54,40,000, in Kerala Trade Centre at Menaka. However, neither the apartment was given to the complainant, nor the money returned. Police investigation found that Marzook had accepted money from the complainant. After the arrest, Marzook had to be hospitalized following complaints of chest pain. He was later remanded by the court.

TAGS
Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry

