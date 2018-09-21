Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: Distribution of aid to be completed by September 29

The financial assistance of Rs 10,000 has already been given out in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The urgent financial assistance and distribution of relief materials to the flood-hit will be completed before September 29. A cabinet sub-committee which met on Thursday decided to ensure the relief materials at the airports and seaports are distributed to the affected families before the deadline. 

The financial assistance of Rs 10,000 has already been given out in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts. So far, 5.52 families have been given assistance. The new applications are now remaining to be addressed. The solatium for the dependents of the deceased has been given to 331 families out of 439. About a 100 applications are in the final stage of settlement due to the delay in completing official proceedings, including FIR and heirship documents. 

Procedures have been completed for 1,00,770 applications for giving interest-free loans of `1 lakh to housewives through Kudumbashree. Two lakh applications will be disposed of within two weeks. Seven adalats were organised in Ernakulam for those who lost their documents. The service will be available through selected Akshaya centres in Ernakualm from October 1 onwards. Adalatas will be held in Thrissur from September 27 to 30 while IT-based adalats in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts will be from October 1 to 3. 

The government decided to organise adalats in other districts based on the requirement. Most of them have lost documents, including SSLC and Plus Two certificates, Aadhaar and driving licences. The Public Relations Department is preparing a document by collecting details and documents from flood-affected regions.

