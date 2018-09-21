Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop’s arrest looms large as police seek clarification

The decision was taken during a one-hour meeting of Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhre with the Director General of Prosecution’s office here.

Published: 21st September 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bishop Franco Mulakkal leaves the Crime Branch Office in Tripunithura after the second day’s interrogation | A Sanesh

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI:  After nearly 14 hours of interrogation over two days, the investigation team has collected ample evidence to infer that Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal had committed the rape of the nun. Yet the police said his arrest will be recorded only after getting clarification on a few more points in his statements. The probe team issued him another notice under CrPC section 41 (A), directing him to appear at 10.30 am on Friday. 

The decision was taken during a one-hour meeting of Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhre with the Director General of Prosecution’s office here. Thursday’s interrogation ended by 7 pm. The investigation team has collected the timings of the bishop’s visit to St Francis Mission House at Kuravilangad where the alleged rape had happened. Earlier, the bishop had denied he visited the guest house at the time and dates mentioned by the victim, something he reiterated on Wednesday.

Sources said the probe team is looking for a clarification in this regard. The bishop had also submitted that in November 2016, a woman approached the Superior General at Jalandhar and orally complained the victim was having an illicit affair with her husband and she wanted the congregation to take action against her.

Later the woman sent a detailed e-mail with attachments to the Superior General narrating the entire incident. The woman also handed over the details of chat messages and also a photograph of the victim’s sister, which were all retrieved from the phone of woman’s husband. Based on the complaint, an inquiry was conducted and the victim was removed as Kerala in-charge of the Mission House. The investigation team will conduct a fact-finding examination in this regard.

There was widespread speculation that the bishop would be arrested on Thursday evening, but Kottayam SP Hari Sankar said: “The bishop has been directed to appear at 10.30 am on Friday. A decision on his arrest will be taken only after receiving legal advice.”

Short takes
Verification on 10 per cent of statements is required. Most of the facts stated by him were already known to us — Kottayam SP Hari Sankar
The police had prepared a fresh set of questions for Thursday’s interrogation, which was recorded using multiple cameras
Anticipating a surge in the protests seeking the bishop’s arrest, more police personnel were deployed in and around the CB office

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bishop Franco Mulakkal kerala nun rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 