Kerala nun rape case: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan terms nuns’ strike ill-motivated

The CPM state chief alleged the strike was part of a political campaign. 

Published: 21st September 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 03:12 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has come out against the nuns protesting in front of the High Court seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal. The CPM state chief alleged the strike was part of a political campaign. 

Kodiyeri however added the guilty will face action. Speaking at a DYFI district committee office inauguration on Thursday, Kodiyeri alleged the strike was ill-motivated. Whoever is the accused in the harassment case, he will be brought before the law. There won’t be any protection from the government. 
The CPM state chief alleged there are vested interests behind the strike.

The government is with the victim and if there is evidence no one - irrespective of whether he’s a priest or someone else, will be spared. What’s happening now is just hue and cry, he said. Once the investigation is completed, there will be appropriate action. The police action should not be disrupted by the strike. Blaming the government for the delay is not right. The government always stands with the victim.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Kerala nun rape case

