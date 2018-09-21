Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape case: Vatican temporarily relieves Bishop Franco Mulakkal of pastoral duties

Agnelo Rufino Gracias, Titular Bishop of Molicunza and Auxiliary Bishop emeritus of Bombay, has been appointed as the administrator of the Jalandhar Diocese.

Published: 21st September 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bishop Franco Mulakkal comes out of the Tripunithura Crime Branch office on Thursday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Accepting Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s desire to step aside from the post in the wake of the police probe into rape allegations against him, the Vatican has temporarily relieved him of pastoral responsibilities. Agnelo Rufino Gracias, Titular Bishop of Molicunza and Auxiliary Bishop emeritus of Bombay, has been appointed as the administrator of the Jalandhar Diocese.

In a letter, the Apostolic Nunciature in India said, “The Holy Father has received the request of Rt Rev Bishop Franco Mulakkal to be temporarily relieved of his pastoral responsibilities in Diocese of Jullundur. Having considered all circumstances, the Holy Father has accepted this request of Bishop Mulakkal and has appointed the Ret Rev Agnelo Rufino Gracias, Titular Bishop of Molicunza and Auxiliary Bishop emeritus of Bombay as administrator of Jullundur Diocese.”

After the Kerala Police served him a notice to appear before the investigation team on September 19 in connection with the rape case, Franco had written to the Pope expressing his desire to step down temporarily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bishop Franco Mulakkal Kerala nun rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 