Motorists need not carry licence; documents in electronic form valid

Now, motorists need not carry the original or copy of driving licence, registration certificate or other documents to produce during checking.

Published: 21st September 2018 03:30 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In what could be a big relief to the motorists, state police chief Loknath Behera has issued a circular stating that the vehicle documents available in electronic form in the DigiLocker platform or mParivahan mobile app are valid under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and be treated on par with the certificates issued by the transport authorities. It means, the motorists need not carry the original or copy of driving licence, registration certificate or other documents to produce during checking.

The decision was taken following widespread complaints to the Centre. The citizens have raised the issue that the documents available in the ‘DigiLocker’ or ‘mParivahan app’ were not considered valid by the traffic police or Motor Vehicles Department.

