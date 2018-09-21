My only interest is to liven up the party: Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly appointed state president of the Congress, Mullappally Ramachandran is set to pursue aggressive politics with radical changes in the offing in the party’s grass root committees, including the District Congress Committees (DCC). Ramachandran told Express over telephone, “My only interest is to give life to the party at the grassroots and make it a more vibrant force which will lead to the rejuvenation of the Congress in the state.”

Asked whether DCCs will be refurbished, the senior leader said, “Let me see what can be done. The party has to be always on the move and DCCs have to function in such a manner the party gets more seats from the state as we are about to face a general election.”Mullappally is confident the new structure at the top will help the party have a smooth run.

On the presence of three working presidents in his team, Mullappally said, “The AICC president has posted the president and working presidents. It will help the president function in a smooth manner.”

“I will coordinate with all the leaders and the party machinery will be galvanised. Party workers will be motivated and pressing issues related to the state will be taken up. We will bring major issues faced by the people to the forefront,” he said.A recent report based on a survey conducted by AICC had categorised DCCs into above average, average and poor based on performance.

While Kozhikode, Palakkad and Thrissur were termed as above average, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kollam were identified as average. The rest were categorised as poor. Of these, Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod were under performing or very poor.

Mullappally, being the direct nominee of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is to take a serious look into the constitution of DCCs. The chances are high that under performing committees will witness changes as the party does not have much time left before the general election campaigns are rolled out.