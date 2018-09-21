Outgoing KPCC president MM Hassan may contest Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Outgoing KPCC president and senior Congress leader MM Hassan is likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad. This is being viewed as offering the veteran leader a decent accommodation after Mullappally Ramachandran replaced him as the KPCC chief. “Wayanad is one of the safest seats for the Congress and the UDF. This seat will be given to Hassan,” said a top party source.

However, Hassan refused to comment on the development. Muslim League, which may stake claim for a third Lok Sabha seat in Wayanad, will withdraw the demand if Hassan is named the candidate, party sources said. Eranad, Wandoor and Nilambur in Malappuram district are in Wayanad constituency. With KPCC president and working presidents staying away from the poll fray, Wayanad, the sitting constituency of M I Shanavas, will fall vacant.

Though T Siddique, Kozhikode DCC president, is a strong contender for Wayanad seat, sources said A K Antony has promised the seat to Hassan. Earlier, there were rumours of M K Raghavan shifting to Wayanad and Shanavas to Kozhikode. But with the latter becoming the working president, equations have changed.

‘I’m stepping down with satisfaction’

Outgoing KPCC president MM Hassan said he is stepping down with satisfaction after having completed the job entrusted by the AICC with dedication and commitment. Hassan congratulated the new president, Mullappally Ramachandran, and other office-bearers and said he was able to maintain an atmosphere of peace in the party. I expect the new leadership to take forward the unity in the party that I achieved in the past 18 months, he said.