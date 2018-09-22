Home States Kerala

Cochlear implants to help hearing-impaired senior citizens 

Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital, Tiruvalla, in association with Advanced Bionics, organised a programme to highlight the importance of the implants for senior citizens.

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Hearing loss is one of the most severe forms of disability and the second-most common impairment in the world. A World Health Organisation (WHO) report suggests around 63 million people in India suffer from either complete or partial deafness.

As part of the World Deaf Day observed in the last week of September every year, Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital, Tiruvalla, in association with Advanced Bionics, a global leader in developing the most advanced cochlear implant systems, organised a programme to highlight the importance of the implants for senior citizens.

Though cochlear implants have become common among young patients, especially those below five years of age, when it comes to adults, lack of awareness prevents many from going in for surgery. However, 75-year-old Haimavathi has proved an exception. According to Dr Vivek Sasidharan, associate professor and ENT surgeon at Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital, Haimavathi, a retired school teacher from Kayamkulam, had been using a hearing aid for the past several years.

“She was suffering from progressive hearing loss. The hearing aid which was useful initially became ineffective and she became completely deaf,” he said.Though Haimavathi didn’t know anything about the implants, she decided to go for it. And now, she has regained her hearing. This, in turn, helped her regain her dignity. he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Health Organisation Hearing impairment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash