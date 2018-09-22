Kerala floods one month after: CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges US Malayalee diaspora to take part in salary challenge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The US Malayalee diaspora must be ready to take up the ‘global salary challenge’ to rebuild the flood-hit Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Addressing Malayalees in the US, he said everyone should cooperate to make the ‘Nava Kerala’ campaign a successful one.

The state is expecting a sum of Rs 150 crore from the US Malayalees and Malayalee organisations can decide and find ways to raise the fund.

Stating that crowdfunding is essential for the rebuilding of the state, he said reconstruction will be carried out after assessing the loss in each sectors. Extending an invitation for the US Malaylees to invest in the state, he said the US diaspora should come forward to take up any of the rebuilding projects of the state. The state can’t meet its required fund for rebuilding the state using the fund to be received as per the norms of the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

Those who can should take part in the global salary challenge and contribute. Soon the state government would convene a meeting of fund contributors and send finance minister Thomas Isaac to collect the fund, he said.