Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: Deadline for filing dissent note to 'salary challenge' ends

The UDF-affiliated NGO Association estimates at least 40 per cent will abstain from the “forced collection” by the government.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Service organisations are an anxious lot as the last date for submitting the dissent note against the salary challenge launched by the government ends on Saturday.

The UDF-affiliated NGO Association estimates at least 40 per cent will abstain from the “forced collection” by the government. Bency, office-bearer of the Secretariat Employees Association, said more than 1,000 members of their association have already submitted the dissent note.

The Chief Minister’s Office said it was yet to receive information on the number of dissent notes received. “A final tally will be made by the Finance Department on Saturday evening,” said M V Jayarajan, Chief Minister’s private secretary.

He said the last date will not be extended as the Finance Department needs sufficient time ahead of the salary bill preparation. The government had asked employees to contribute a month’s gross salary in full or instalments as part of mobilising funds for flood relief activities. The order stated a month’s salary should be calculated based on the gross salary of September and should be given in instalments of a maximum of 10 months.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has again asked the government to withdraw from the “forced and undemocratic collection”. He alleged the government had not even spared government employees who were victims of the disaster. “Though the government claims there is no forced collection, it is not true. Employees were even manhandled for saying ‘no’ to the collection,” he said.Chennithala alleged workers of LDF-affiliated organisations were coercing those who gave dissent notes to withdraw them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rebuilding salary challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash