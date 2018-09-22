Kerala floods one month after: God’s Own Country regains lost lustre

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: God’s Own Country has regained its lost lustre after the August deluge. The ‘readiness survey’ conducted by the Tourism Department found that 90 per cent of the tourist destinations in the state are fit to receive tourists. This has come as a ray of hope for hoteliers and tour operators, who were severely affected by the deluge.

Tourism secretary Rani George told Express that the department has carried out ‘readiness survey’ in 70 popular destinations in the state in the aftermath of the flood. The survey found that out of the 70 destinations, as many as 60 spots are fit to receive tourists.

Nelliampathy, Parambikulam, Silent Valley National Park, and Vazhachal are the popular destinations which are yet to be opened. Connectivity to Gavi from Vandiperiyar is yet to be restored while the tourists can access the spot from Pathanamthitta. Aranmula in Pathnamthitta, where the famed Aranmula Kannadi (metal mirror) is manufactured, is also yet to ready itself for receiving the tourists, she said.

Similarly, there are some connectivity issues to Meenmutty and Kanthanpara waterfalls in Wayanad. But these destinations are not popular with the foreign and north Indian tourists. The visitors will not be allowed to enter Kuruva Islands on the Kabani River in Wayanad. But this has nothing to do with the flood. The entry to the islands will usually be banned in every monsoon season and will be opened for tourists by October.

It will take around one month to open the Paliam palace, designated as a museum under the Muziris Heritage project, in Ernakulam, for the tourists. Though the tourist entry to Vazhachal is banned, Athirappilly waterfalls is open to tourist in Thrissur.

However, the tourists will not be allowed to go under the overhanging rocks where the waterfalls cascades down in all its majesty. Rest of the 60 popular destination in the state are ready to receive the tourists, added Rani George.

Around 1,000 hotels, restaurants, and home-stays in the flood-affected areas were subjected to the survey and only 10 of them require any major renovation. The department is expecting to restore the affected destinations and commercial buildings in a month or two. Further, the department is gearing up to conduct major social media and online campaigns to spread the message that the tourism sector has regained its composure in record time, she said.