Kerala floods one month after: International Labour Organisation plans meeting on recovery, rebuilding

The ILO team, which is here as part of the Post- Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) documentation, will convene the meeting after the PDNA is prepared.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | PTI).

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Geneva-headquartered International Labour Organisation (ILO) will organise a tripartite meeting of trade union leaders, industry and government to study and initiate measures on the post-flood recovery and rebuilding exercise.

The ILO team, which is here as part of the Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) documentation, will convene the meeting after the PDNA is prepared.BMS all India president C K Saji Narayanan, who took up the matter with the ILO, told Express, “The ILO will be organising the programme in Kochi as soon as the documentation work gets over.”

“Leaders of all the major trade unions, including the BMS, INTUC, CITU, AITUC, HMS, STU and others will represent the TUs and FICCI and CII will represent the employers while senior bureaucrats and ministers will represent the government,” he said. A UN expert will present a paper at the seminar organised by the ILO which will be having a detailed study report based on the data collated for the PDNA.

On the ILO’s funding for the state,Saji Narayanan said, “The ILO will not provide funds directly to the state. If at all the organisation does indeed provide aid, it will be through the Centre alone. The organisation will be concentrating more on the problems faced by the workers in the post-flood scenario.”
Express had earlier reported a 60-member United Nations team led by UNDP recovery expert Rita Missal is preparing the PDNA documentation along with the state government team.

