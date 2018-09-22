Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape case: Investigation team’s next move is to establish crime

Senior public prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy said on Friday the police acted only within the framework of law.

Published: 22nd September 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bishop Franco Mulakkal comes out of the Tripunithura Crime Branch Office. (Photo | File / EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The only legal option before Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is to approach the court seeking bail, while the investigation team’s next move will be to collect concrete evidence to establish the crime through medical examination and recovery of evidence.

Senior public prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy said on Friday the police acted only within the framework of law. A Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court had expressed satisfaction over the method in which the probe was being conducted.

Senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for the bishop, told ‘Express’: “When the application for anticipatory bail plea is pending, there is no legal bar in arresting the accused in which the accused has always been available for the investigating agency for the past five months. He has been cooperating with the investigation, undergoing questioning and producing documents. In such circumstances courtesy demands that the police do not ‘’steal a march over the judge concerned and deprive him of exercising his discretion in the matter.”

‘Delay in arrest reprehensible’

Vijayabhanu added that the anticipatory bail plea becomes infructuous once the arrest is recorded. The fresh bail plea will be filed when the bishop will  be produced before the trial court. Former Director General of Prosecutions T Asaf  Ali said that the police have to produce the accused before the magistrate concerned within 24 hours of the arrest. Necessarily, the police will have to seek custody of the accused for medical examination, including potency test and taking the accused to various places, including the alleged places where the victim was raped by the accused.

The scenes of rape have to be identified and semen-stained clothes or something like that pursuant to the statement made by the accused have to be recovered.  In the case of the accused seeking bail from the Magistrate Court or other courts, there is every chance of disappearance of evidence and terrorising witnesses, Asaf Ali added.

Meanwhile, Asaf Ali criticised the police for the delay in arresting the accused.“Culpable negligence on the part of the police in delaying the arrest is highly reprehensible.  It is trite that for arresting an accused  in a case of rape at workplace, only a reasonable complaint  or a credible information or a reasonable suspicion alone is necessary to the effect  that the accused has committed an offence.

The act of the police seeking  the nod of the public prosecutor for arresting the accused in a case of rape at the embryo stage of investigation also is highly illegal and against the established procedure of law,” he added.

Bishop Franco taken to Kottayam MC

On the way to Kottayam, Bishop Franco was taken to the Kottayam Medical College after he complained of chest pain. Doctors will conduct a thorough check-up on him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bishop Franco Mulakkal Anticipatory bail Franco Mulakkal arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash