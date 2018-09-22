Kerala nun rape case: Special Investigation Team sticks to charges slapped on Bishop Franco Mulakkal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had collected necessary evidence for Bishop Franco’s arrest, it was really a tough proposition for them to convince him about the legal circumstances that warranted his arrest as Bishop Franco continued to deny the allegations levelled against him by the nun and presented counter arguments proving his innocence.

As per police officers, the SIT is presently sticking to charges pressed against him, which include IPC Section 342 (wrongful confinement) and Section 376(2) K (being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman) at the time of FIR registration.

Police officers said they were able to present clear evidence, collected during the course of their investigation, before the bishop to convince his arrest.