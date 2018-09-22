Home States Kerala

Malappuram woman seeks justice for son's faulty circumcision surgery

It was on April 18 that Jameela’s son Nazan underwent circumcision surgery at a private hospital at Perumpadappu.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Justice continues to elude a woman seeking action against a doctor over faulty circumcision of her son. Jameela Noushad, from Maranchery near Ponnani, approached the police, Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the Health Department, seeking action against a doctor, whose alleged laxity led to negligent circumcision surgery.

“Despite several rounds of complaints, the doctor is still allowed to practice, and no action has been taken against him. My son is suffering from various complications after he suffered a cut on one of the nerves on his organ during the circumcision,” she said.

It was on April 18 that Jameela’s son Nazan underwent circumcision surgery at a private hospital at Perumpadappu. After  the surgery, urine was found to be passing through a tiny hole on the genital of the child. Though he was taken to the hospital after two days, doctors referred to a private hospital at Edappal. With no respite still, he was later taken to a private hospital in Thrissur, where underwent treatment for 17 days.

“Doctors in Thrissur hospital told us the doctor committed lapses. We have spent around Rs 2 lakh for treatment so far,” Jameela said.  Though a complaint was registered with the Perumpadappu police on May 2, FIR was filed only on May 22, said Jameela. “Instead of taking action, police discouraged us and wanted us to withdraw the complaint,” she alleged.Youth Congress assembly constituency president Muneer Maranchery alleged police inaction due to pressure from local politicians.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Faulty circumcision

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash