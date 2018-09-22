Malappuram woman seeks justice for son's faulty circumcision surgery

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Justice continues to elude a woman seeking action against a doctor over faulty circumcision of her son. Jameela Noushad, from Maranchery near Ponnani, approached the police, Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the Health Department, seeking action against a doctor, whose alleged laxity led to negligent circumcision surgery.

“Despite several rounds of complaints, the doctor is still allowed to practice, and no action has been taken against him. My son is suffering from various complications after he suffered a cut on one of the nerves on his organ during the circumcision,” she said.

It was on April 18 that Jameela’s son Nazan underwent circumcision surgery at a private hospital at Perumpadappu. After the surgery, urine was found to be passing through a tiny hole on the genital of the child. Though he was taken to the hospital after two days, doctors referred to a private hospital at Edappal. With no respite still, he was later taken to a private hospital in Thrissur, where underwent treatment for 17 days.

“Doctors in Thrissur hospital told us the doctor committed lapses. We have spent around Rs 2 lakh for treatment so far,” Jameela said. Though a complaint was registered with the Perumpadappu police on May 2, FIR was filed only on May 22, said Jameela. “Instead of taking action, police discouraged us and wanted us to withdraw the complaint,” she alleged.Youth Congress assembly constituency president Muneer Maranchery alleged police inaction due to pressure from local politicians.