Malappuram youth flies to Hong Kong to buy iPhone XS Max 

Shafeeq Alingal By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Aside from Malappuram’s craze for football, a gadget enthusiast from the district has grabbed attention by travelling across the seas to pick up the latest iPhone offering. Junaid Rahman from Kalpakanchery near Tirur flew all the way to Hong Kong to buy the newly launched iPhone XS Max. The 30-year old was drawn towards the southeastern Chinese city by the craze for iPhone.“I am a regular buyer of Apple phones and I often try to become one of the first buyers whenever Apple launches its iPhone models,” Junaid said.

He is the chairman of the Bengaluru-based Diana Diamond Corporation which supplies polished and rough diamonds and other precious gems internationally. iPhone XS Max was formally launched by Apple at a special event in the Steve Jobs Theatre on September 13.After the latest phone became available in the international market from Friday morning,

Junaid managed to get his hands on the device a few hours into the sale. “I booked the gadget the day after the formal launch. Hong Kong is among the first cities where the new phone is being sold,” he said. The Gold 256 GB model costs USD 1,249. But Junaid had to pay the premium cost of USD 1,780 with an additional amount of USD 531 in order to pick the first piece.

He opted for the new iPhone after he found it ideal to meet various business requirements. “Several features, including the dual sim facility attracted me,” he said. He used to acquire iPhones through his friend while they were being sold in the US cities. “Earlier, phones were first sold in the US market and my friend there helped me own two phones. He would purchase and send them to me,” he said.Having started his journey from the Calicut International Airport on Thursday at 9 am, he landed in Hong Kong on Friday at 6.30 am. He boarded the return flight in the evening.