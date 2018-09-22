Man flies from Kerala to Hong Kong to buy Apple iPhone XS Max 

Shafeeq Alingal By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A gadget enthusiast from Kerala's Malappuram has grabbed attention by travelling across the seas to pick up the latest iPhone offering. Junaid Rahman from Kalpakanchery near Tirur flew all the way to Hong Kong to buy the newly launched iPhone XS Max.

“I am a regular buyer of Apple phones and I often try to become one of the first buyers whenever Apple launches its iPhone models,” 30-year-old Junaid said.

He is the chairman of the Bengaluru-based Diana Diamond Corporation, which supplies polished and rough diamonds and other precious gems internationally.

iPhone XS Max was formally launched by Apple at a special event in the Steve Jobs Theatre on September 13. The latest phone became available in the international market from Friday morning,

Junaid managed to get his hands on the device a few hours into the sale.

“I booked the gadget the day after the formal launch. Hong Kong is among the first cities where the new phone is being sold,” he said. The Gold 256 GB model costs USD 1,249. But Junaid had to pay the premium cost of USD 1,780 (with an additional amount of USD 531) in order to pick the first piece.

He opted for the new iPhone after he found it ideal for his various business requirements. “Several features, including the dual sim facility attracted me,” he said.

Junaid used to acquire iPhones through his friend while they were being sold in the US cities. “Earlier, phones were first sold in the US market and my friend there helped me own two phones. He would purchase and send them to me,” he said.

Having started his journey from the Calicut International Airport on Thursday at 9 am, he landed in Hong Kong on Friday at 6.30 am. He boarded the return flight in the evening.