Recurring LPG tanker mishaps in Panambra set off alarm bells

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Panambra, near Chelari in Kozhikode district, woke up to a rude shock early on Friday morning as an LPG bullet tanker capsized and the capsule started giving signs of a gas leak.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel disconnected the power supply and cautioned the residents against lighting inflammable materials. Amid an air of anxiety, police evacuated people living near the accident site.

Just three months ago, on June 5, an LPG tanker rammed into a roadside shop at Edappal in Malappuram. Panic gripped the residents as the tanker was fully laden with LPG.On April 27, 2018, an LPG tanker transporting gas from BPCL’s Irumbanam bottling plant to Bengaluru, turned turtle near Kakkanad on Seaport-Airport Road.

Recurring LPG tanker accidents point to the need to expedite the Kochi-Salem pipeline work, which will put an end to the transportation of highly inflammable gas by road, putting the life of thousands to risk. An average of 125 LPG tanker trucks crisscross the state, transporting LPG from Mangalore to north Kerala and from Kochi to Southern districts.

In fact, Kerala has been witnessing a minimum of one such accident per month, according to statistics.

Transportation of LPG by sea is the safest mode and LPG import terminals are being set up at the port locations for the purpose. Implementation of LPG Import Terminal Project in Puthuvype will ensure safe distribution of bulk LPG to all the LPG cylinder bottling plants in Kerala.IOCL is also implementing the Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt Ltd (KSPPL), which envisages pipeline connectivity from Puthuvype LPG Import terminal to Udayamperoor Bottling Plant, and also bottling plants en-route to Palakkad, Coimbatore, Erode and Salem.

Kochi Refineries Limited (KRL) being the nodal point, pipeline connectivity to Udayamperoor from KRL has already been commissioned in September 2017.The movement of around 50 tanker lorries from Mangalore to Udayamperoor has been eliminated. Movement of 40 trucks required for Kozhikode bottling plant can be eliminated if right-of-way permission is granted by the Kerala government to lay pipeline from KSPPL trunk line, either from Trissur or Palakkad.

The remaining 35 lorries required for Kollam bottling plant can also be eliminated if right-of-way permission is granted for laying the pipeline along the four-lane road from Ernakulum to Thiruvananthapuram, said a senior Indian Oil Corporation officer.