DGP Jacob Thomas benefits from red-tapism; action still awaited

The Ports Department, which was supposed to initiate action against the officer, has not made any move in that regard so far.

Published: 23rd September 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior IPS officer and DGP Jacob Thomas is one of the most celebrated officers who has been benefitting from the usual red-tapism that delays action against government officers who have caused a loss to the state exchequer.

Though the Financial Inspection Wing (FIW) recommended action against Thomas for causing a loss of Rs 14.96 crore to the state exchequer in the purchase of cutter suction dredger while he was Ports director, nothing has taken place so far except for legal advice that action can be taken against him.

The Ports Department, which was supposed to initiate action against the officer, has not made any move in that regard so far. Senior officers in the Ports Department sounded clueless when asked about the status of the proceedings. A senior officer said, “We have no idea about it as the file has gone to higher-ups.”

As per reports, the file is with the Law Department after the director general of prosecutions (DGP) has given a go-ahead to the state government to register a criminal case and initiate an investigation against the officer in connection with the purchase of the cutter suction dredger (CSD).

It was on February 2017 the then Chief Secretary S M Vijayanand recommended action against Thomas as per the report submitted by the Financial Inspection Wing. The prosecutor’s office had advised the Ports Department could initiate action based on the FIW’s report. Presently, Thomas is under suspension for violating the All India Service Conduct Rules.

Details about the purchase of the cutter suction dredger came to light when the then Additional Chief Secretary (finance) K M Abraham conducted a comprehensive investigation into the deal and submitted a report to the state government. The probe report said the purchase was made without meeting any specifications and also the deal unduly favoured a foreign company.

According to the report which was submitted, the evidence pointed out the then Ports director had committed a criminal offence in the purchase of the cutter suction dredger and the offence also attracted proceedings under the IPC.

