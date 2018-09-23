Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returns from US after treatment

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived here on Sunday from the US after completing his treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

He left the state on September 2 along with his wife Kamala Vijayan and was treated at the famed Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

His trip was originally scheduled for August 19 for a period of 17 days, but it was postponed due to the heavy rains and subsequent floods that ravaged the state.

Before returning from the US, he had a meeting with the Kerala community and told them that he expects Rs 150 crore as contribution towards the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had alleged that flood relief works being carried out in the state has been hit badly after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for the US without giving charge of the state to another minister.

Though Industries Minister E P Jayarajan was given charge to chair the Cabinet meeting in the absence of Chief Minister, he was not given any charge to look after the day-to-day affairs related to the governance which has crippled the smooth functioning of relief works, he said.